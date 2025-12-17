Man gets jail, caning for smuggling into Singapore 5 people who remain at large

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian man was sentenced to eight months' jail and three strokes of the cane for immigration offences by a Singapore court on Wednesday (Dec 17).

Febry Iswanto, 23, abetted five people to enter Singapore illegally in August and October this year. The five individuals, who are unknown, remain at large.

He pleaded guilty to a charge under the Immigration Act, with a second similar charge considered in sentencing.

From March 2024, Febry was employed on an Indonesian-registered tugboat that towed a barge. He got to know a fellow worker named Jefryansyah.

Sometime before Aug 31 this year, Febry received a text message from Jefryansyah, who had been fired last year for poor performance.

Jefryansyah offered Febry 1.5 million rupiah (S$115) for each person he managed to smuggle into Singapore.

Febry knew this was illegal, but accepted the offer because he wanted money to fund his hobby of modifying his motorcycle.

The two men discussed their plan to get the stowaways to enter Singapore, referring to them as "kambing" (Indonesian for "goat") so other people would not understand what they really meant.

Between Aug 28 and 29, while the tugboat and barge were en route to Singapore and still in Indonesian waters, two people in a sampan came alongside and boarded the vessels.

The identities of the two people are unknown, but they were not Singaporeans and did not satisfy the conditions of entry into Singapore, the prosecution said.

The two people hid inside the anchor compartment of the vessels, which arrived at Pulau Punggol Aggregate Terminal to unload granite on Aug 30.

At about 2.45am on Aug 31, Febry turned off the floodlights on the vessels and called to the two people, who emerged from hiding.

He brought them to the stern of the vessels and told them to swim to mainland Singapore and hide in a forested area.

Sometime later, Febry learnt from Jefryansyah that only one of the two persons had reached the "safe place", and he would only be paid 1 million rupiah.