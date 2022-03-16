Snacks supplier Mia Food fined for illegally repacking food products

SINGAPORE: A supplier of snack products was fined S$3,000 for illegally repacking food products at an unlicensed premises, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Mar 16).

During an inspection of Mia Food's premises in May 2021, SFA officers found that an assortment of snacks were being repacked there.

More than 600kg of snacks were seized.

“Illegal repacking of food products in unlicensed premises poses a food safety risk,” SFA said in a media release.

“In Singapore, all food repacking facilities must be licensed, and are required to meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards.

“These licensed premises are also routinely inspected by SFA.”

Those convicted of repacking food items in unlicensed premises can be fined up to S$5,000 for their first offence. For second and subsequent convictions, offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.