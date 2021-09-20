'Snap' work-from-home revised to apply to companies with at least 3 COVID-19 cases, duration shortened

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower on Monday (Sep 20) revised guidelines on implementing a “snap” work-from-home regime if COVID-19 cases are detected at the workplace.

The measures, announced earlier this month, have been changed to “mitigate potential disruptions to businesses”, the ministry said in a news release.

From Wednesday, employers must put in place a snap work-from-home regime if there are three or more COVID-19 cases working at the same premises or branch within a period of seven consecutive days, as this "may be indicative of workplace transmission", said MOM.

Under current rules, just one positive case would be enough for the arrangement to kick in.

The duration of the work-from-home period will also be shortened from 14 to 10 days, starting the day after the date of the latest COVID-positive test result of the third employee.

“This is in line with the quarantine period reduction for close contacts of COVID-positive cases” previously announced by the Ministry of Health, MOM added.