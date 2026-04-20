Most employers have not implemented workforce, workplace changes in response to higher energy prices: SNEF poll

SINGAPORE: A majority of employers (83 per cent) have not implemented workforce or workplace changes in direct response to higher energy prices, a snap poll by the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) found.

The poll, conducted from Apr 10 to 16, drew responses from 210 companies across the manufacturing, services and construction sectors, SNEF said in a press release on Monday (Apr 20).

Employers holding off on implementing workforce or workplace changes suggest that most are exploring operational adjustments before resorting to measures that directly affect their employees, the federation said.

For those companies that have implemented changes, about two-thirds indicated they have frozen hiring or delayed expansion plans, while a quarter of them have reduced bonuses, allowance or benefits.

Other measures taken to address the rising costs include reduction of work hours, overtime or shifts, redeployment of staff or cross-training and headcount reduction through natural attrition.