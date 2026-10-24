Majority of parents and youths prefer tiered access to social media over outright ban: MDDI

SINGAPORE: About 80 per cent of parents and nearly 70 per cent of youths support tiered access to social media over an outright ban, according to findings from the Ministry of Digital Development and Information’s (MDDI) engagement with over 2,000 parents and youths.

The ministry said the findings reinforce the government’s proposed approach of age-appropriate access, alongside platform adjustments to let young people benefit from technology with stronger protections.

It intends to introduce legislation next year focused on age assurance and safer design of social media for teenagers.

Under the approach, platforms would have to put in place effective age assurance measures for young users and make their services safer by design, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said.

Speaking at the Digital for Life Festival at VivoCity, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam said many parents and youths want stronger safeguards when children are younger, but also allow them to have more authority as they grow older.

“So we want to ensure that there is an ability for them to be protected, but also be introduced to it in different stages … we want to also allow for flexibility for parents to adjust default settings at the appropriate timing,” she said.

“So rather than an outright ban, it is a tiered approach, and this is something that we're looking to do (in the) early part of next year.”

This includes restrictions on inappropriate content, unwanted contact and features such as autoplay and daily time limits.

The findings come as more countries have enforced social media bans for children.

Indonesia was the first country in Southeast Asia to restrict children under 16 from using social media in March this year. Malaysia soon followed in June, enforcing rules barring children under 16 from having social media accounts.