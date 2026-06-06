Singapore orders social media sites to block content, likely from China-based platform, targeting Indian community

SINGAPORE: Three social media platforms have been ordered to block access to 14 posts which “target the Indian community and undermine Singapore’s model of multiculturalism”, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday (Jun 6).

The police have issued disabling directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA) to block access to the posts on YouTube, Facebook and X, MHA said in a statement.

The direction requires the platforms to “take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to these posts”, it added.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong told reporters at Siglap South Community Centre on Saturday that "from what we know so far, the content originated from overseas".

Investigations into the problematic content in these posts had revealed that it likely originated from a China-based platform, and was subsequently shared by other platforms and websites.

"These videos attack our multiracial society and they try to divide people based on race. This, however, is not who we are. Every community in Singapore here is valued and everyone has an equal place," said Mr Tong, who is also Minister for Law.

"These videos strike at the very foundation of what makes Singapore home for all of us and they undermine the very basis of our society."