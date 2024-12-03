Shaking reliance on sodium an uphill task as authorities look to improve health of Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: Regular table salt is an essential ingredient in the marinades used at hawker chain Danlao in its signature scrambled egg rice bowls.

The eatery, run by former chefs from American sandwich chain Eggslut, is hesitant to turn to alternatives that promise less sodium content as such changes could affect how dishes turn out.

"For our marinades, we have a fixed sodium content. So, to accommodate these low-sodium alternatives, we actually have to make a lot of adjustments to the recipes,” said Mr Gabriel He, son of Danlao’s owner.

“Our customers are also quite accustomed to the taste of our products, so we are afraid that switching over might affect the taste.”