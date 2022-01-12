Soh Rui Yong grilled on stand in defamation suit against Singapore Athletic Association's ex-director

SINGAPORE: Athlete Soh Rui Yong spent hours grilled on the stand on Wednesday (Jan 12) in his own suit against a former Singapore Athletic Association (SAA) executive director for defamation.

Lawyer Mahmood Gaznavi, who is representing Syed Abdul Malik Syed Hussain Aljunied, repeatedly called Mr Soh "unreasonable" while cross-examining the long-distance runner.

He told Mr Soh that he seemed to be taking a position that his perception of facts cannot be challenged by anyone and that he was the only one who could establish the truth.

The judge overseeing the civil trial at one point told Mr Gaznavi that he was "engaging in an argument" with Mr Soh that "serves no purpose".

Wednesday was the second day into Mr Soh's lawsuit against Mr Syed Abdul Malik, who was the SAA executive director from Jul 1, 2019 to Nov 4, 2020. He is currently the acting chief executive officer of the Singapore Taekwondo Federation.

THE ALLEGED DEFAMATION

Mr Soh, a professional marathoner and two-time SEA Games gold medallist, is suing Mr Syed Abdul Malik over words he allegedly posted on his personal Facebook page in August 2019.

In his comments, which did not name Mr Soh directly, Mr Syed Abdul Malik referred to "one particular runner", saying that "marathon" messed up his "sense of logic and reason beyond repair".

In response to a comment on his Facebook post, Mr Syed Abdul Malik said "it seemed to have drained him of empathy, compassion, gratitude and the capability to love others".

In Mr Soh's opening statement in the trial, he said Mr Syed Abdul Malik did not deny that his comments referred to him.

The words were published around the time Mr Soh was involved in an "acrimonious dispute" with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and the SAA over SNOC's decision to not select Mr Soh for the 2019 SEA Games even though he met all objective selection criteria, said Mr Soh's lawyers in their opening statement.

At the time, Mr Syed Abdul Malik was also the executive director of the SAA and "intimately involved" in the dispute between Mr Soh and the association, said Mr Soh's lawyers, PDLegal's Gerard Quek and Daniel Ling.

Mr Syed Abdul Malik's defence is three-fold: That the words are not defamatory; that even if they are, he can rely on the defence of justification and fair comment; and that the injury to Mr Soh is "non-existent" as the words were published to a limited audience for a short time and removed within the same day.

In Mr Gaznavi's opening statement for the defence, he said his client was not disputing that the words referred to Mr Soh, but he was not referred to by name, and only a limited number of people if any "would have been alive" to the reference.

For the defence of justification, Mr Gaznavi said he would show how Mr Soh breached the SNOC Team Membership Agreement and the SAA's code of conduct for athletes, how Mr Syed Abdul Malik assisted Mr Soh despite his breaches, and Mr Soh's conduct in his dealings with both associations and Mr Ashley Liew.

THE LINKED ASHLEY LIEW DEFAMATION SUIT

Mr Liew, a fellow marathoner, had sued Mr Soh separately for defamation and was awarded S$180,000 in damages in September last year.

Both of them were team-mates representing Singapore at the 2015 SEA Games marathon. Mr Soh won the race, but Mr Liew was later given a Special Award for Sportsmanship by SNOC for slowing down to let other runners catch up when they missed a U-turn point.

Mr Liew also became the first Singaporean to receive the prestigious Pierre de Coubertin World Fair Play trophy. Mr Soh made several posts on his blog as well as Facebook and Instagram accounts after the event, saying that nobody slowed down and that the act of fair play by Mr Liew was "untrue".

SNOC served Mr Soh a letter of demand on Apr 1, 2019, for his allegations that Mr Liew had lied about slowing down.

The letter indicated that at least four individuals had stepped forward to give sworn statutory declarations that they had seen Mr Liew slowing down. Mr Liew's lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mr Soh shortly after.