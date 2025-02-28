Singapore on track to reach 2030 solar deployment goal, remains 'fully committed' to climate action: Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE: Singapore remains “fully committed” to climate action and wants to put itself in the best possible position for future challenges and opportunities, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, as he announced that the country is on track to meet its solar deployment target.

The Paris Agreement in 2015 marked a breakthrough in global climate action, with countries pledging to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius, Mr Teo said.

"Although there has been unevenness in implementation, we were generally pulling in the same direction as a global community."

But with the US pulling out of the agreement – for the second time – countries like Argentina and Indonesia have questioned their climate commitments.

“It is quite natural for countries to ask why they should continue to make these difficult changes when others are not," Mr Teo said. "And whether their efforts will even result in any meaningful change, without the participation of bigger players."

However, he stressed that climate change is no longer a future threat, but one that is already here.

“Every country, all of us can see this – drought, fires, floods, loss of crop yields, more severe storms,” he said, pointing out that the last decade has been the warmest on record.

He warned that countries and businesses that lag behind will eventually be forced to act, and the longer they wait, the more abrupt and disruptive the transition will be.

Earlier this month, Singapore was among 13 nations – out of nearly 200 – to submit its 2035 nationally determined contribution on time to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Singapore has committed to reducing emissions to between 45 and 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2035, peaking at 60 million tonnes by 2030 before beginning a decline towards net zero.

“45 million tonnes keeps us on a straight-line trajectory from 60 million tonnes in 2030 down to net zero by 2050, aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement,” Mr Teo said.

DECARBONISATION EFFORTS

To meet its climate goals, Singapore is exploring a “fuller suite” of decarbonisation solutions, he said.

“In this transition to a low-carbon future, we will have to explore multiple, sometimes overlapping pathways so that we can find the right mix.”

The country remains on track to meet its solar power deployment target of at least two gigawatt-peak (GWp) by 2030, he said.

This is equivalent to powering about 350,000 households a year, and is expected to meet around 3 per cent of projected electricity demand.

At the end of last year, Singapore deployed 1.5 GWp of solar energy ahead of its initial 2025 target, tripling where the country was in 2020.