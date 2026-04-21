Demand for solar power rises in Singapore, but condos face barriers to adoption

SINGAPORE: More homeowners, including those living in condominiums, are exploring solar panel installations as global energy pressures drive up electricity costs.

Solar firms say interest has surged in recent months amid ongoing energy market volatility stemming from the Iran war.

Local startup GetSolar, for instance, saw installations this month jump fourfold compared to earlier in the year. Enquiries in March alone doubled from February, spanning landed homeowners, commercial clients and condominium residents.

Another provider, FOMO Energy, reported a similar trend, with landed residential enquiries rising more than 60 per cent since early March.

“Property managers are increasingly recognising that their rooftops are underutilised assets,” said the firm's business development manager Dionne Sim.

“With energy prices becoming more unpredictable, the economic case for solar has never been stronger.”

CONDOS FACE BARRIERS

While interest is rising among condominium residents, adoption remains more complex due to technical and structural constraints.

Most condominiums operate on a system where the entire development is served by a single main meter connected to individual units.

Under this setup, excess solar energy cannot be easily exported to the national grid and must instead be consumed within the estate, limiting potential returns and making such projects less financially attractive.