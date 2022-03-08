Some low-income households to get extra S$15,000 in housing grants, option to buy 3-room flats

SINGAPORE: Some low-income households will soon get higher grants to buy their own home, under enhancements to the Fresh Start Housing Scheme that were announced on Tuesday (Mar 8).

As part of the changes, they will also be allowed to buy three-room flats with shorter leases, beyond the current option of two-room Flexi flats with shorter leases.

The scheme applies to second-timer families – meaning those who have previously received one housing subsidy – with young children, who currently live in public rental flats.

The move aims to provide more support to these households who aspire to own a home again for their children to grow and develop in, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in Parliament.

With the enhancements, these households will receive a total housing grant of S$50,000, up from the existing S$35,000.

This increase comes from a higher upfront disbursement of S$35,000 into their CPF Ordinary Account when they collect the keys to their flat, compared to the current S$20,000.

The remaining S$15,000 will be disbursed into their CPF Ordinary Account in equal tranches over five years after key collection.