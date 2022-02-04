Man admits punching father over computer problems, throwing stationery at mother

SINGAPORE: Angry that a computer programme was not working, a man punched his father in the face, prompting the older man to move out of their home.

Lim Jun Hong, 25, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his father and one charge of causing hurt by a rash act that endangered the safety of his mother on Friday (Feb 4).

Three other charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Lim was downloading software on his father’s computer in July 2020.

When the programme could not work, Lim punched his father in the face twice as he thought the older man had not granted him administrative access to the computer.

After the incident, Lim’s 64-year-old father moved out of the home where they had been living together, to avoid a recurrence.

Lim also threw “projectiles” at his mother in a fit of anger on at least three occasions in 2020, the court heard.

Stationery such as a duct tape holder and a plastic calculator were among the items thrown at his mother, now 62.

Both of Lim’s parents did not seek medical treatment after the incidents.

An Institute of Mental Health psychiatrist found that Lim suffers from antisocial personality disorder with poor impulse control, said the prosecution.

The judge ordered a mandatory treatment order suitability report, which was requested by Lim’s lawyer.

Lim’s bail was extended and he will return to court for sentencing at a later date.