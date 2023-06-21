The Soup Spoon's Tampines Mall outlet suspended for two weeks after infestation found on premises

SINGAPORE: The Soup Spoon's Tampines Mall outlet has been suspended for two weeks following offences that included failing to keep its premises free of infestation.

The outlet will not be able to operate from Jun 21 to Jul 4, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

According to The Soup Spoon Union's store listing on Tampines Mall's website, the restaurant was listed as "temporarily closed".

A food hygiene notice by SFA on Wednesday (Jun 21) stated that The Soup Spoon outlet accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period and was fined a total of S$800.

The eatery, located in basement one of the shopping mall, accumulated six demerit points each for the following offences - failing to keep its premises free of infestation and failing to register an assistant.

"Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled," said SFA.

It added that all food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

"SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers," it said, adding that the authorities will not hesitate to take firm action against those found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments were advised not to patronise the outlets.

They can also provide feedback to SFA via its online feedback form or its contact centre at 6805 2871 with details for follow-up investigations.