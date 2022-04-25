Logo
Singapore sends condolences to South Africa over loss of lives, destruction caused by floods
Singapore

Singapore sends condolences to South Africa over loss of lives, destruction caused by floods
Alwande Ndlovu stands where a neighbour's house once stood, after heavy rains caused flood damage in Umgababa, near Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Str)
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
25 Apr 2022 06:26PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 06:26PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan has expressed condolences to his counterpart in South Africa over the casualties and destruction caused by floods in KwaZulu-Natal province

Flooding in the South African port city of Durban and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province has killed more than 400 people and left more than 6,000 homeless.

In a letter dated Apr 25 to South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, Dr Balakrishnan said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by the floods and landslides in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

"Our thoughts are with the people of South Africa during this difficult time.

"Please accept my deepest condolences and I wish your government the very best in your relief and recovery efforts."

The South African National Defence Force said last week that it had been instructed to activate 10,000 troops for tasks including mop-up work and transporting aid, in addition to providing medical support and helicopters for rescue and reconnaissance missions.

Source: CNA/az(gs)

