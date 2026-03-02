Singapore and South Korea launch AI alliance

SINGAPORE: Singapore and South Korea on Monday (Mar 2) launched an artificial intelligence alliance, with Seoul pledging to establish a US$300 million (S$382 million) global fund here by 2030 to support joint AI development.



Visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced the Korea-Singapore AI alliance at the Korea-Singapore AI Connect Summit held at Shangri-La as part of his three-day visit to Singapore.

The summit was convened to bring together diverse perspectives from future AI leaders of both countries to jointly take the lead in the global AI market, the office of the Secretary to the President for Foreign Press Affairs, South Korea, said in a press release.

In his opening remarks, Mr Lee said both nations share the common experience of "having overcome the constraints of limited territory and natural resources through the strength of our people and technology" and achieving prosperity through "unceasing innovation".

"Now is the time to apply the spirit of innovation within our DNA to the AI industry, thereby opening new horizons for the digital economy together," he added.

The South Korean president described the new AI alliance as the starting point of an open innovation ecosystem where companies, universities and startups collaborate to share knowledge and resources.

He urged both sides to ensure that the shared growth of South Korea and Singapore extends beyond Asia, to usher in what he called a "great new 'age of AI exploration'" and assume leadership in setting the course for the global AI industry.