South Korea extends ETA waiver for Singaporean travellers by 1 year

SINGAPORE: South Korea has extended its electronic travel authorisation (ETA) waiver for visa-exempt travellers from 22 countries, including Singapore.

In a notice that was published on its website on Dec 11, South Korea's Ministry of Justice said the K-ETA temporary exemption period will be extended from Jan 1, 2025 to Dec 31, 2025 to "stimulate the tourism industry".

The K-ETA is a requirement that visa-free foreign visitors need to obtain before entering South Korea. Each application fee costs 10,000 won (S$9) and is valid for three years.

It must also be obtained at least 24 hours before boarding a flight.

"The countries/regions that are currently exempt from K-ETA are subject to this extension," the notice read.

It added that those who "wish to receive benefits from K-ETA approval, such as not having to submit an arrival card, may apply for K-ETA".

Singaporean travellers have been exempted from the requirement to obtain a K-ETA before flying to South Korea since April 2023.

Changi Airport Group said in November 2023 that South Korea was the airport’s fastest growth market, with around 209,000 passengers travelling between Singapore and South Korea the month before.