Singapore, South Korea to work towards upgrading ties to strategic partnership in 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed on Tuesday (Oct 8) to work towards upgrading ties to a strategic partnership next year.
This will be in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.
The strategic partnership will set a roadmap for deepening cooperation in a diverse range of forward-looking areas to bring "tangible benefits" to the two countries’ people and businesses, added MFA.
Mr Yoon is in Singapore for a state visit. His trip will last until Wednesday, after which he will head to Laos for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
MFA said Mr Wong and Mr Yoon discussed expanding cooperation in key areas like trade and investment, air connectivity, defence, and education.
The two leaders also discussed "regional and international developments, and agreed on the need for constructive dialogue to promote peace, stability, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula".
As 2024 marks 35 years of dialogue relations between ASEAN and South Korea, Mr Wong and Mr Yoon discussed the potential for ASEAN and South Korea to improve cooperation in key areas like trade and the digital economy.
The leaders also witnessed the signing of an extradition treaty, as well as the exchange of five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and agreements to enhance cooperation in the areas of supply chain resilience, food safety, energy, start-ups, and technology.
"These MOUs and agreements reflect the multifaceted nature of the Singapore-ROK partnership and set a good momentum for expanding bilateral cooperation as the two countries progress towards a strategic partnership," MFA said.
Mr Wong said in a Facebook post that both countries "have much in common".
"We were both 'Asian Tigers' that successfully transformed our economies. Korea of course has done so on a much bigger scale, with its innovative companies and trendsetting culture," he said, adding that their shared experience makes them "natural partners".
On Tuesday, Mr Yoon also called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and separately met Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Mr Tharman and Mr Yoon affirmed the strengthening economic relationship between Singapore and South Korea, as well as deepening people-to-people ties.
Mr Tharman also welcomed South Korea's "emerging role as a responsible middle power, and its deepening engagement of ASEAN", MFA said.
During their meeting, the ministry said Mr Lee and Mr Yoon agreed on Singapore's and South Korea's shared interests in supporting the multilateral trading system and the rules-based international order.
They also agreed on the potential for ASEAN and South Korea to do more in areas like trade, connectivity, digitalisation, food security and the green transition.
Lunch for Mr Yoon was hosted by Mr Wong and his wife.
A new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Yoon Suk Yeol Kim Keon Hee, was named in President Yoon’s and his wife's honour.
President Tharman and his wife Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam will host a state banquet in President Yoon’s and Mrs Kim’s honour this evening.