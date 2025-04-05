Singapore, South Korea celebrate 50 years of friendship with plenty of activities lined up
To commemorate the milestone, the South Korean embassy has organised a flurry of activities from arts and culture to food and entertainment across Singapore.
SINGAPORE: The South Korean embassy in Singapore has planned a myriad of activities here as both countries celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations this year.
From arts and culture to food and entertainment, the rest of 2025 will see a busy calendar filled with 30 Korean events across various locations in Singapore.
The commemorative events are aimed at bringing the people of both nations together in deeper understanding and appreciation, the embassy said.
Celebrations kicked off at the Esplanade on Friday (Apr 4) with a showcase of the Jongmyo Jeryeak – Korean royal court music performed in ancestral rituals.
Representatives from the culture ministries of both countries were present at the performance, which was held in collaboration with the Esplanade’s series on sacred music.
JAM-PACKED CALENDAR
From May 16 to 18, the Korea Tourism Organization will hold a travel fair at Plaza Singapura that will feature South Korean cuisine, beauty products and performances.
The Korean Language Week starting May 19 will include speech contests, quizzes and one-day classes.
The Changwon K-pop World Festival preliminaries will be held on Jul 19 at *SCAPE, where selected participants will get to compete in the finals in South Korea.
Visitors to the Korea Traditional Arts and Culture Week beginning Aug 18 can enjoy folk art, decorative knots, and traditional music.
At the end of September, young visual artists from South Korea will be showcased in a special exhibition.
During the Mid-Autumn Festival, Korean paper lanterns will be displayed at Gardens by the Bay.
On Oct 6, there will be a street food festival along Tanjong Pagar Road, which has the highest density of Korean restaurants in Singapore. A mural will also be unveiled.
This is followed by the Korea Cuisine Week where visitors can try their hand at making traditional Korean dishes.
The annual Korean Film Festival held at the end of October will showcase more diverse cinematic works than usual.
Classical music conductor and pianist Baek Gun-woo will perform a concert with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra on Oct 31.
In November, there will be a workshop with art therapy and networking activities for multicultural families.
DEEPEN TIES AND UNDERSTANDING
There will also be activities centering around children and students of both nations to “deepen the friendship between future generations through exchanges in culture, literature and academia”, said the embassy.
It added the calendar of events aimed to reflect on accomplishments achieved by Korea-Singapore relations, celebrate the progress in bilateral ties, and look towards future cooperation between the two sides.
“Going forward, our two countries will continue to nurture cultural exchanges through such events,” said Mr Yong Ho-Seong, South Korea’s First Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
In January, the two countries launched a logo in Seoul to mark the 50th anniversary. The logo includes symbolic elements and colours inspired by both sides’ national flags.
National museums in Singapore and South Korea will also sign a three-year deal amid efforts to strengthen their relationship in arts and culture.
The agreement, between the National Museum of Singapore and the National Folk Museum of Korea, will include the use of technology in arts and heritage.
50 YEARS OF DIPLOMACY
Singapore and South Korea established diplomatic relations on Aug 8, 1975. The two nations have since maintained a close partnership across trade, culture and technology, said the embassy.
"In the middle of so much geopolitical uncertainties, Korea is looking for a stable and trustworthy partner to tackle global challenges (together)," South Korea's Ambassador to Singapore Hong Jin-wook told CNA during the Esplanade event.
"Singapore is a trusted partner to every country in the world and committed to open and free trading and investment under the multilateral rules-based global order. That's why we always try to seek collaboration (with) Singapore."
He also praised the outcome of last October's visit by former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Singapore, where both sides agreed to work towards upgrading ties to a strategic partnership.
Mr Hong invited Singapore's leaders to visit South Korea later this year to jointly commemorate the anniversary.
Singapore’s Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said: "In a world (that’s) increasingly fragmented, and where trade links and economic links are less flowing as before, there are opportunities for us to look into things that can unite and bind us.
“We have much to learn from Korea, and those are intangible cultural heritage and relationships that span both countries."
Over in South Korea, the Singapore Embassy in Seoul has also planned activities showcasing Singapore’s vibrant culture and gastronomy.
They include the “50 Flavours of Singapore Food Carnival” in Gangnam next weekend that will feature local delights, including chilli crab, kaya toast, iced milo and Singapore Sling.
There will also be a commemorative performance on Apr 24 named “Infinitely Closer” by Singapore’s The Human Expression Dance Company at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul.