Travellers using vaccinated travel lane from Singapore to South Korea exempted from 10-day quarantine

SINGAPORE: Travellers using the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) from Singapore to South Korea will not have to undergo quarantine, the South Korea Embassy in Singapore said on its website on Thursday (Dec 2).

This comes a day after South Korea announced it would impose a 10-day quarantine on all travellers from Friday, regardless of vaccination status.

"VTL travel arrangement would proceed without change at the moment," the South Korea Embassy wrote in a notice.

It added that any changes to the policy will be put up on its website.

"Given that the COVID-19 situation remains volatile, we advise all travellers to check our website regularly for the latest border control measures prior to travel," it added.

Travellers on the VTL to South Korea have to be fully vaccinated and must have remained in Singapore for the past 14 days. They are exempted from quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 at Incheon Airport in Seoul.

Unvaccinated children aged six and above can enter Korea but will have to quarantine for 10 days, the notice added. Those below six are exempted from quarantine.

Travellers on the VTL must take a polymerase chain reaction test before they depart Singapore and when they arrive at Incheon Airport. They also have to take another test on the sixth or seventh day of arrival if they are staying for more than eight days.

Singapore's VTL with South Korea was launched on Nov 15.