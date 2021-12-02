Travellers using vaccinated travel lane from Singapore to South Korea exempted from 10-day quarantine
SINGAPORE: Travellers using the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) from Singapore to South Korea will not have to undergo quarantine, the South Korea Embassy in Singapore said on its website on Thursday (Dec 2).
This comes a day after South Korea announced it would impose a 10-day quarantine on all travellers from Friday, regardless of vaccination status.
"VTL travel arrangement would proceed without change at the moment," the South Korea Embassy wrote in a notice.
It added that any changes to the policy will be put up on its website.
"Given that the COVID-19 situation remains volatile, we advise all travellers to check our website regularly for the latest border control measures prior to travel," it added.
Travellers on the VTL to South Korea have to be fully vaccinated and must have remained in Singapore for the past 14 days. They are exempted from quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 at Incheon Airport in Seoul.
Unvaccinated children aged six and above can enter Korea but will have to quarantine for 10 days, the notice added. Those below six are exempted from quarantine.
Travellers on the VTL must take a polymerase chain reaction test before they depart Singapore and when they arrive at Incheon Airport. They also have to take another test on the sixth or seventh day of arrival if they are staying for more than eight days.
Singapore's VTL with South Korea was launched on Nov 15.
Singapore authorities earlier said they were clarifying if people travelling to South Korea using the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) would need to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.
In response to CNA's queries, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said it was clarifying whether the quarantine would apply to travellers using the VTL with Singapore.
"We are clarifying whether these requirements apply to the vaccinated travel lane arrangement for entry into the Republic of Korea. We are awaiting more information from the Republic of Korea authorities," Mr Daniel Ng, CAAS' director for air transport said on Thursday afternoon.
The quarantine requirement comes amid fears of the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. South Korea reported its first five cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.
Eligible travellers from South Korea can continue to enter Singapore under the VTL subject to COVID-19 tests, added CAAS.
In a Facebook post at about 2.25pm on Thursday, the Singapore Embassy in Seoul said it was checking with South Korean authorities on how the quarantine would affect VTL travellers entering South Korea from Singapore.
"We will post updates when we receive them," the embassy added.
In a Facebook post at 10.10am on Thursday, Singapore Airlines (SIA) also said it was clarifying the revised entry requirements with South Korean authorities.
"There is currently no change to the VTL services to Korea. We will provide an update to customers once we have more information from the Korean authorities," the airline said.
