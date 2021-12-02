Singapore authorities clarifying if VTL travellers to South Korea will need to do 10-day quarantine

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities are clarifying if people travelling to South Korea using the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) will need to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

South Korea will impose the 10-day quarantine on all travellers from Friday (Dec 3), regardless of vaccination status. The measure will last for two weeks, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday night.

In response to CNA's queries, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said it is clarifying whether the quarantine will apply to travellers using the VTL with Singapore.

"We are clarifying whether these requirements apply to the vaccinated travel lane arrangement for entry into the Republic of Korea. We are awaiting more information from the Republic of Korea authorities," CAAS said on Thursday afternoon.

The requirement comes amid fears of the spread of the potentially more contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. South Korea reported its first five cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

Eligible travellers from South Korea can continue to enter Singapore under the VTL subject to COVID-19 tests, added CAAS.

In a Facebook post at about 2.25pm on Thursday, the Singapore Embassy in Seoul said it was checking with South Korean authorities on how the quarantine will affect VTL travellers entering South Korea from Singapore.

"We will post updates when we receive them," the embassy added.