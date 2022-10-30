Logo
Singapore

No reports of Singaporeans among the casualties in South Korea stampede: MFA
Singapore

No reports of Singaporeans among the casualties in South Korea stampede: MFA

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent his condolences to the families of the victims who died in the stampede in Seoul.

No reports of Singaporeans among the casualties in South Korea stampede: MFA

A man prepares to lay flowers in Seoul on Oct 30, 2022 in memory of those who died in a Halloween stampede in South Korea. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

30 Oct 2022 09:57PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2022 10:11PM)
SINGAPORE: There are currently no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties in the stampede in Seoul, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday (Oct 30) night.

At least 153 people were killed and dozens more injured in the Itaewon district of Seoul when a crowd surged in an alleyway during Halloween festivities on Saturday night. 

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday to convey his condolences.

In his letter, Mr Lee said he was deeply saddened to hear about the stampede.

"It is especially heart wrenching that many who died are young people," he added.

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims.

"Our thoughts are with the people of South Korea during this difficult time, and I wish all the injured a swift recovery."

MFA said that Singapore's Embassy in Seoul is in close contact with local authorities about the situation.

Singaporeans in Seoul who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Seoul at +82-10-7204-6240 or the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800 / 8855.

Source: CNA/mi

