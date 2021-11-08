Southeast Asia's COVID-19 situation 'fast stabilising', risk classification for some countries adjusted: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The pandemic situation in the Southeast Asia region is "fast stabilising" and Singapore has adjusted the risk classification for some of these countries accordingly, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Nov 8).

"What is noteworthy is our own region, Southeast Asia. The pandemic situation is fast stablising," said Mr Ong at a multi-ministry task force press conference.

As such, Mr Ong said that the risk classification for several ASEAN countries, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, will be adjusted from category three to two.

In addition, the risk classification for Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand will be adjusted from category four to three.

"This gives us scope to start opening up our borders with regional countries as well," added Mr Ong.