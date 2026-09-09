Southeast Asia faces test of turning climate promises into action

SINGAPORE: From giving young people a greater say in policymaking to protecting communities from climate-related health risks, Southeast Asia faces a growing challenge: turning climate commitments into meaningful action on the ground.

These were some of the issues in focus at the Climate Reality Leadership Corps Training in Singapore, organised by The Climate Reality Project, a nonprofit founded by former United States Vice President Al Gore.

The two-day event, which began on Tuesday (Sep 8), has brought together about 800 participants from across Southeast Asia. Half of them are aged 30 or younger, according to the organisation.

The Singapore gathering marks the organisation’s 10th leadership training in the region and its first session in the country.

Topics covered include the region’s energy transition, climate finance and regional cooperation, with participants hearing from Mr Gore as well as scientists and climate experts.

Climate Reality Project president and CEO Phyllis Cuttino said the training comes at a critical time for Asia, as global emissions continue to rise, while “government ambition” in some parts of the world is waning.

“Asia is so important in the next decade for really determining the trajectory of the climate crisis,” Ms Cuttino told CNA.

She said Singapore had shown leadership when it came to tackling the climate crisis, adding that countries around the world could learn from its example.

“Singapore, for instance, is one of the few nations in the world that disincentivises pollution with both a carbon tax and without subsidising fossil fuels,” she said.

Ms Cuttino said participants were being equipped with the knowledge, skills and networks to help drive climate solutions in their communities, countries and across the region.