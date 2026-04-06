Fatal Southern Islands boat collision: Tower Transit pays tribute to long-serving colleague

SINGAPORE: Tower Transit Singapore has paid tribute to its employee, whose body was found on Mar 30 after a collision between a pleasure craft and a supply vessel near the Southern Islands.

The man, identified as Chua Muhammad Syafidi, was reported missing after the Mar 27 incident.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 5), Tower Transit said about 100 staff members gathered to bid farewell to Syafidi.

Syafidi had worked at the company for 10 years.

"Through dedication and hard work, he rose from vehicle technician to engineering supervisor," Tower Transit said.

"He was a talented and creative engineer who loved to learn and grow."

The bus operator added that Syafidi had just completed a part-time diploma in operations and engineering management, and was looking forward to his graduation ceremony on May 5.

Tower Transit paid tribute to his "creative spirit", noting that his "most visible legacy" is a life-sized replica bus he built from scratch, now holding a "place of honour" in the Bulim Bus Depot lobby.

"But he will be remembered most for the kindness he showed his colleagues, his readiness to lend a hand, and his ever-present smile," it said.



"Tower Transit Singapore offers our deepest condolences and support to Syafidi’s wife, children and relatives."