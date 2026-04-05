Body found off Indonesia believed to be missing person from collision between vessels near Singapore's Southern Islands

SINGAPORE: A body found floating off the sea of Karimun, Indonesia is believed to be the missing person from a collision between a pleasure craft and a supply vessel near the Southern Islands, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday (Apr 5).

SPF was alerted to the discovery by the Indonesian authorities on Mar 30 at about 3pm.

"The body, believed to be the missing person from the collision between a pleasure craft and supply vessel off the Southern Islands on Mar 27, was found motionless and subsequently retrieved from the waters," SPF said.

A 49-year-old man was arrested for rash navigation of a vessel and police investigations are ongoing

The collision between the pleasure craft and the supply vessel took place off the Southern Islands at around 4.15am on Mar 27, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in an earlier statement.

The missing person was on board the pleasure craft during the collision. Two others on the pleasure craft were rescued and reported to be safe.

All those on board the supply vessel were also accounted for, with no injuries reported.