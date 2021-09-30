9 criminal syndicate members jailed for using magnets to cheat buyers of marine fuel oil

SINGAPORE: Nine members of a criminal syndicate have been jailed for cheating buyers of marine fuel oil by using magnets to tamper with the mass flow meters on two bunker tankers.

The buyers were cheated of about US$336,930 worth of marine fuel oil in total, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a joint statement on Thursday (Sep 30).

Authorities said the scheme was conceived by three "masterminds": Ang Heng Lye, Tay Tien Whui and Kek Kah Hui.

It was carried out by six cargo officers on board the bunker tankers: Ang Heng Chye, Stanley Heng Meng Wee, Lionel Leong Wai Chew, Andy Chua Yew Hui, Gab Chua Yan Jing and Kek Kah Hee.

The scheme involved using industrial strength magnets to tamper with the mass flow meter equipment on the barges of bunker tankers Southernpec 6 and Southernpec 7.

A mass flow meter measures the amount of fuel transferred from a bunker barge to a buyer vessel. MPA mandates its use in the delivery of marine fuel oil as it provides assurance to buyers and suppliers on the delivered quantity of fuel and enhances transparency in the bunkering process, according to the joint statement.

The magnets caused the meters to record a higher amount of fuel than what was actually delivered to the buyer vessel.

Masterminds Ang, Tay and Kek supplied the magnets and taught the cargo officers how to use them on the mass flow meters, said authorities.

To avoid detection, the cargo officers used duct tape with the same colour as the surface of the mass flow meter to disguise the magnet.