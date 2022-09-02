Hand Flower Brand Soy Sauce from Malaysia recalled over presence of benzoic acid: SFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of Hand Flower Brand Soy Sauce due to the presence of benzoic acid, which is a food additive.

The agency said in a media release on Friday (Sep 2) that it detected benzoic acid in the implicated product, at levels exceeding the regulatory limit for sauces stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

The use of benzoic acid was also not declared on the food packaging label.

As a precautionary measure, SFA said it has directed the importer, Heng Yoon Trading, to recall the implicated product. The recall is ongoing.

The recall affects all Hand Flower Brand Soy Sauce with the batch number KSS0 125 and the best-before date of Jul 26, 2025. The product's country of origin is Malaysia.

"Under the Singapore Food Regulations, only permitted food additives with levels within the maximum levels are allowed for use in food," said SFA.

SFA added that based on the levels of benzoic acid detected, one-off consumption of the affected product is unlikely to be of food safety concern.

"Consumers should not consume food containing high levels of benzoic acid over a long period of time.

"This is because even though benzoic acid is a common additive which is safe when used in small quantities, studies in animals fed with high doses of benzoic acid have shown disorder of the central nervous system as well as changes in their brains," said the agency.

Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.