Cooperation, responsibility critical in space race as orbits grow more crowded, say industry players

SINGAPORE: The global space economy is expanding rapidly, fuelled by cheaper launches and rising demand for connectivity, climate monitoring and disaster response.

But industry leaders say growth without cooperation and shared responsibility risks turning space into an unstable and contested domain.

These warnings surfaced on the sidelines of the Space Summit in Singapore, which concluded on Tuesday (Feb 3).

Themed “New Frontiers: Shaping a Responsible and Inclusive Space Future”, the two-day event brought together space agencies, defence players and commercial entities to discuss how the global space economy can continue to grow while remaining safe, sustainable and accessible.

Speaking to CNA, delegates highlighted rising congestion in orbit, military and civilian overlap of space technologies, and growing geopolitical tensions as signs that space is becoming more fragile.

TOO CRITICAL TO FAIL

For Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn, the urgency stems from how deeply embedded space systems have become in daily life.

“A lot of things that have to work in a modern society (and) economy, do not work if you don’t have space,” he said.

“There will not be any finance. Banking won’t be possible. Navigation, earth observation, climate research and national security – all of these depend on space.”

That reliance, he warned, has made space infrastructure an vulnerable target.