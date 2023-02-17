What does space technology have to do with Singapore’s ERP system and coastline?

SINGAPORE: The space industry is growing in Singapore, with technologies related to the sector increasingly playing a part in infrastructure development, businesses and everyday lives.

The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system, for instance, uses the Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) technology to improve traffic management and transport planning, and provide real-time alerts to motorists on traffic information and charging locations.

Web mapping services such as Google Maps and Apple Maps use satellite and aerial imagery to help users search and navigate locations.

The Government is exploring more ways to develop capacity in this area, with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) leading in the use of geospatial information and technology to drive the Smart Nation and Future Economy initiatives.

“We are looking at some of the most important applications of space technology, which is in mapping and geospatial applications,” said Dr Victor Khoo, director of SLA’s Survey and Geomatics Division.

“(We use) the data to produce maps and geospatial (information) that would be beneficial to the daily lives of Singaporeans,” he told CNA938’s Asia First on Thursday (Feb 16).