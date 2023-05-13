Logo
SPCA offers free pet health screening for low-income Singapore households
A dog undergoing health screening in Singapore on May 13, 2023, under a programme by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to help low-income pet owners receive timely veterinary care for their pet. (Photo: People's Association)

13 May 2023 09:37PM (Updated: 13 May 2023 10:00PM)
SINGAPORE: This weekend, 77 cats, 25 dogs, four rabbits, three hamsters and one chinchilla underwent health checks as part of a programme that lets low-income households receive veterinary care for their pets.

The initiative by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was launched on Saturday (May 13) at Marsiling, where the first of 10 pet health screenings was held. The health screenings are fully subsidised and funded by donations from the public.

Full-time and volunteer vets and nurses from the SPCA administered veterinary services like physical examinations, vaccinations and microchipping. For pets that need further check-ups, subsidised appointments will be arranged at SPCA’s Community Animal Clinic, said the organisation.

The SPCA will earmark S$150,000 (US$112,000) for the health screenings; the remaining nine will be conducted from now until the end of the year. 

It added that future venues will be selected based on the number of rental flats, residents with pets on financial assistance within proximity and cases received to the organisation’s 24-hour hotline.

“We hope this will … help stem out cases of pets being abandoned due to inability to afford medical attention,” said Ms Aarthi Sankar, executive director of the SPCA.

“Access to veterinary care and freedom from pain, injury, or disease are fundamental rights that every animal deserves.” 

In 2022, the SPCA investigated 511 cases of animal welfare and cruelty issues. More than 60 per cent of these cases were related to poor welfare conditions and neglect.

The SPCA also recorded 81 cases of pet abandonment in the first three months of 2023. Many of the animals, it said, had untreated medical conditions.

Source: CNA/ac

