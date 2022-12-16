Automated immigration clearance lanes now open to wheelchair users, families at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Wheelchair users and families of up to four people can now use automated lanes for immigration clearance at selected passenger halls in Changi Airport.

This makes Singapore the first country in the world to introduce an automated lane for multiple travellers to perform self-immigration clearance as a group, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release on Friday (Dec 16).

Previously, travellers in wheelchairs as well as family groups — such as parents with young children — have to clear immigration through the manual counters.

The new automated lanes, called the Special Assistance Lanes, will allow them to clear immigration on their own with their primary biometric identifiers such as iris and facial scans.

The new lanes are now available at Changi Airport Terminal 1 departure hall as well as the Terminal 2 arrival and departure halls. ICA will progressively install the lanes at the remaining Changi Airport terminals and the passenger halls at land and sea checkpoints.

Only Singapore residents — citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders — can use these lanes for now.

Eligible foreign visitors will be able to use them from March 2023. The eligibility criteria can be found on ICA’s website.

