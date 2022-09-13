MOE prepared to work with social service agencies to explore new models for special education schools

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is prepared to work with social service agencies and the community to explore different models for special education schools, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Sep 14).

He was responding to a question from Nominated Member of Parliament Dr Shahira Abdullah about whether the authorities would consider having all special education school teachers come under the ministry so that they can receive the benefits of being an MOE teacher.

There are currently 22 special education (SPED) schools led by 12 social service agencies.

While full funding is provided for SPED schools, the social service agencies have autonomy in matters such as the hiring of staff. SPED teachers are currently not directly employed by the Education Ministry but some teachers may be seconded from the ministry to the schools.

“I’m prepared to work with my staff, the SSAs (social service agencies) and the community to explore different and new models. But I would set up five conditions for us to consider as to whether a new model is better and more appropriate,” said Mr Chan.

The new model must deliver better outcomes for children and better support their families, he said as he laid out the five conditions.

The model must also provide better training opportunities and professional development for SPED teachers, said Mr Chan.

If implemented, the new model must be able to “engage the community to participate and partake in the endeavour”, and allow for a better continuum of care and support from pre-school, to school, to a post-school environment, he said.

“So we’re prepared to explore new models with the SSAs and the community so long as we bear in mind these five criteria that I’ve just laid out, and I’ll be happy to have these conversations with the SSAs and our community partners on how we can take the SPED sector forward as part of our Forward Singapore exercise,” said the Education Minister.

ATTRACTING AND RETAINING TALENT

Mr Chan also noted that MOE has been working with special education schools to put in place progressive HR frameworks to support teacher retention and career development.

This includes increasing the number of key personnel positions in special education schools, to provide good-performing SPED teachers with opportunities to advance their careers, he added.

To support this, SPED schools will receive additional funding for manpower costs in two tranches - one was rolled out in 2021 and the next one is planned for 2024, said Mr Chan.

“To receive the second funding tranche, SPED schools will need to implement more progressive HR practices and the corresponding increases in SPED teacher salaries,” he added.

“SPED schools will determine the salary adjustments for their teachers at different levels based on performance and current salary structures.”