Special education teachers hope to see salaries reviewed after pay bump for MOE teachers

SINGAPORE: Some teachers at special education schools are calling for their salaries to be reviewed after pay bumps were announced for teachers employed by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The pay increase, announced last Tuesday (Aug 16), will benefit about 35,000 education officers, 1,600 allied educators and 800 MOE kindergarten educators.

Unlike teachers in mainstream schools, teachers at special education, or SPED, schools, are not directly employed by the Education Ministry. However, a few teachers are sometimes seconded from the ministry to the schools.

SPED teachers who are not employed or seconded by MOE will not benefit from the salary increases announced recently, confirmed Mr Andy Lim, secretary-general of the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union, which represents teachers with SPED schools.

In announcing the pay raise, the Education Ministry said that the increase of 5 to 10 per cent was to ensure that overall pay packages remain competitive so that it can continue to attract and retain good educators.

Salaries for teachers and allied educators like counsellors and student welfare officers were last reviewed in 2015.

“Even though we are teachers, educators per se, we don’t fall under MOE. So all the perks that come with being a teacher under MOE, we don’t have,” said Joseph, who has been teaching in a SPED school for more than five years.

The names of teachers interviewed for this story have been changed on their request as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Although there were a few nationwide reviews of salaries for SPED teachers, Joseph has yet to benefit from them as his salary falls within the recommended range for teachers with similar experience, he said.

SPED school teachers that CNA spoke to said their salaries are lower than that of a mainstream school teacher. There is also a difference in pay for teachers who have and do not have a diploma in special education from the National Institute of Education (NIE).

“The main gripe that most of us have with pay is that we feel like it’s not fair. I think in SPED schools and in mainstream schools, the type of work we do is different, the type of workload we have is also different. But that’s not to say that we’re doing less or we’re doing more than them,” Joseph told CNA.

When she heard about the salary increase for MOE teachers, another SPED teacher Patricia waited for her school leaders to confirm if they would be part of the move. When they said nothing, she accepted that she would not be getting a pay bump.

“Why are we treated that way? Are we not teachers? Even though we’re not under MOE, we’re still teachers, so why are we not getting that increment as well?

“I definitely hope to see a review of my salary, and I hope that the review is a significant kind, matching up to our job responsibilities … I feel like it must be fair according to the amount of work we put in,” said Patricia.

“In the first place, the kids that we are getting now are basically the kids that the mainstream school teachers can’t handle. So why do we get paid less for taking the things that they cannot do?” Joseph said.

When asked about retaining SPED teachers, MP Denise Phua (PAP-Jalan Besar) stressed that ensuring salaries are competitive for the job scope will help to retain staff.

Ms Phua is the co-founder of Pathlight, a SPED school, and sits on the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education.

“Just as important are (the) meaning of work, work environment, staff benefits, opportunities for training and development,” she told CNA.

“Any review in compensation and benefits for mainstream school teachers should be made with the special and preschool system in mind. In special schools, critical education partners such as therapists and other allied professionals must be included in any reviews as well.”