About 30% of lorries yet to comply with Jan 1 deadline to install speed limiters
Lorry owners with vehicles subject to the Jan 1 deadline risk getting prosecuted if the speed limiters are not installed by then.
SINGAPORE: About 30 per cent of lorries subject to a Jan 1, 2026 deadline do not have speed limiters installed yet, police said on Monday (Nov 24).
As of Nov 14, 765 out of 2,525 of these lorries have not been installed with speed limiters.
From Jan 1, 2026, these lorries that still have not installed speed limiters will be banned from roads and their owners may face prosecution, police said, adding that the lorries' road tax cannot be renewed.
The traffic police have taken "extensive measures" to engage and remind fleet owners of the requirement through direct communications such as SMSes, emails, and letters, read the news release.
The traffic police will "strictly enforce against lorry owners who fail to comply with the statutory deadlines to install speed limiters on their lorries".
Lorries with a maximum laden weight between 3,501kg and 12,000kg must install speed limiters.
For lorries that were registered before Jan 1, 2018, heavier lorries must comply by Jan 1, 2026, and lighter lorries by Jul 1, 2026.
Lorries registered on or after Jan 1, 2018, will be given till January or July 2027, depending on the maximum laden weight.
The traffic police strongly urged lorry owners who have lorries with a Jan 1, 2026, deadline to do so without delay.
PENALTIES AND MEASURES
Police previously announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will table legislative amendments in 2026 to raise the maximum penalty from S$1,000 (US$1,307) to S$10,000 "in the event of non-compliance with the statutory deadline to install speed limiters, or for tampering with speed limiters".
From Jan 1, companies whose drivers are also caught speeding in lorries will be issued a remedial order under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for committing an unsafe act at work.
The order issued by the traffic police will require the company to install speed limiters across all its remaining lorries ahead of their statutory deadlines.
Non-compliance will result in fines of up to S$50,000, said the police.
MHA and the traffic police also announced measures to encourage early installations.
These include a revised criteria for bizSAFE applications, providing Productivity Solutions Grant and prioritisation of Class 4 lessons for the drivers.
Companies found operating lorries without speed limiters will be flagged during bizSAFE audits, and such companies may be unable to obtain or renew their bizSAFE certification.
Enterprise Singapore will also provide support for the adoption of speed limiters between Oct 1, 2025, and Mar 31, 2027, for lorries with deadlines that have not yet passed.
Local small and medium enterprises can apply for the grant to receive funding of up to 50 per cent of the eligible costs, subject to a grant cap of S$30,000 per financial year
The traffice police announced earlier that with effect from September, learners from companies that have installed speed limiters on their lorries will be prioritised for enrollment in Class 4 driving lessons.