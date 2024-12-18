Speeding driver in fatal hit-and-run accident at Church Street gets jail

SINGAPORE: After hitting a pedestrian while speeding, a man drove off and did not help the victim, who was left lying on the road and later died in hospital.

The driver, 37-year-old Koh Chew Wa, instead fled to a nearby building where he arranged for his car to be towed away for repairs.

On Wednesday (Dec 18), Koh was sentenced to one year in jail and banned from driving for eight years after his release.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of careless driving, failing to give assistance after being involved in a road accident, and perverting the course of justice.

Two charges of failing to stop and moving his car from the scene of the accident were considered in sentencing.

The victim was Mr Davin Ng Min You, a 26-year-old pharmacist. He suffered skull and leg fractures and multiple episodes of cardiac arrest after the accident in the Raffles Place area.

Mr Ng underwent emergency surgery but died of brain injuries hours after the accident.

THE ACCIDENT

The court heard that at about midnight on Oct 29, 2022, Koh and a friend were headed from Sim Lim Tower to a pub near Oxley Tower in his Mercedes-Benz.

Koh was driving in the second lane of Church Street, which is a five-lane road. He was near the junction of Telok Ayer Street, going in the direction of Cecil Street, and the traffic light was in his favour.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Matthew Choo said Koh failed to slow down as he neared a signalised traffic junction, and failed to keep a proper lookout ahead.

This resulted in the accident. Mr Ng was crossing Church Street in the middle of the second lane at that point.

A Health Sciences Authority (HSA) analysis found that Koh was driving at between 70kmh and 97kmh at the time of the accident.

The speed limit on Church Street is 50kmh.

Footage of the accident, captured by a camera in another vehicle, was played in court. It showed Mr Ng being flung up by the impact of the collision before landing in the first lane and rolling towards the kerb.

Mr Ng was taken to the hospital at 1.12am. He was pronounced dead at 3.30am.

An HSA pathologist found that Mr Ng had consumed alcohol before his death. However, his blood alcohol concentration was low.