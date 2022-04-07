Police introduce new guidelines on online safety to counter cybercrime

SINGAPORE: New guidelines on online safety to counter cybercrime were introduced by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Apr 7).

The guidelines were co-developed by SPF and the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), an association that promotes the understanding and resolution of Internet policy matters in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The Guidelines on Online Safety provide a broad overview on the types of crimes and online harms, ranging from scams to terrorism, which members of the public may encounter on the Internet,” SPF said in a news release.

They also contain advisories on things that Internet users should look out for, as well as measures that they can take to protect themselves.

The guidelines will also “encourage good cyber hygiene habits and the cultivation of responsible online behaviours, and promote the concept of Digital Defence which is the sixth pillar of Total Defence”, AIC said on its website.

“(Digital Defence) requires Singaporeans to be alert, secure and responsible online,” the association said.

“This includes practising good cybersecurity habits and guarding against fake news and disinformation.”

Members of the public can download the guidelines from the SPF and AIC websites.

Formed in 2010, AIC is made up of major Internet and technology companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Grab and Meta.

AIC and SPF teamed up to form the Online Industry Safety and Security Watch Group (iSSWG) in January 2021 to fight online crime, boost public awareness on cyber safety and develop frameworks that create safe online communities.