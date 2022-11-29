Buskers allowed to perform at 4 sites along Orchard Road; restrictions in place along Marina Bay

SINGAPORE: Buskers are now allowed to perform at four sites along Orchard Road in December during the festive period, with restrictions in place on New Year's Eve along Marina Bay, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 29).

The police said that busking can take place at The Heeren, 313@Somerset, Knightsbridge and Mandarin Gallery from 10am to 10pm.

This excludes Christmas Eve, where buskers are only allowed to perform until 7pm.

"The public spaces at these four sites are expected to be teeming with even more people, and crowd flow is likely to be even more constricted," said the police.

The police added that it is "very concerned about the situation there on Christmas Eve" even without buskers present.