Buskers allowed to perform at 4 sites along Orchard Road; restrictions in place along Marina Bay
Previously, buskers were not allowed to perform outside eight locations on Orchard Road from 7pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays during the festive period.
SINGAPORE: Buskers are now allowed to perform at four sites along Orchard Road in December during the festive period, with restrictions in place on New Year's Eve along Marina Bay, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 29).
The police said that busking can take place at The Heeren, 313@Somerset, Knightsbridge and Mandarin Gallery from 10am to 10pm.
This excludes Christmas Eve, where buskers are only allowed to perform until 7pm.
"The public spaces at these four sites are expected to be teeming with even more people, and crowd flow is likely to be even more constricted," said the police.
The police added that it is "very concerned about the situation there on Christmas Eve" even without buskers present.
This comes after the police announced on Nov 19 that busking will not be allowed outside ION Orchard, Wisma Atria, Ngee Ann City A and Ngee Ann City B, The Heeren, 313@Somerset, Knightsbridge and Mandarin Gallery after 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays from Dec 9 to Dec 31.
Together with the National Arts Council, a session was conducted with a group of buskers on Tuesday on the importance of implementing preventive crowd control measures, which included the facilitation of crowd flow.
"The presence of buskers ... will cause pedestrians to stop and crowd around an already crowded footpath, further reducing passable space and impeding crowd flow," said the police.
"Given the limited access points in and out of these areas, as well as the unique terrain features, impeded crowd flows will increase the risk of crowd crush or stampede, especially if the crowd becomes agitated or alarmed, and people rush for the exits, whether due to a real emergency or otherwise."
The police added that the buskers agreed to work together with the authorities to ensure public safety.
MARINA BAY RESTRICTIONS
The police also said that busking at five sites along Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade and Mist Walk will be restricted from 7pm on New Year's Eve.
"With the return of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown (MBSC) this year, which includes fireworks, much larger crowds are expected around the Marina Bay on New Year’s Eve," it said, adding that similar restrictions were also in place during past MBSCs and the National Day parade this year.
The police said: "Amidst the festive celebrations, public safety should not be taken for granted. Appropriate crowd control measures need to be put in place, and we seek the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders participating in, or involved in the organisation of, the year-end festivities."