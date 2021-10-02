99 people investigated over various breaches at massage parlours, nightlife outlets

SINGAPORE: A total of 99 people are under investigation for various offences after islandwide police raids at massage parlours and public entertainment and nightlife outlets.

The enforcement operations took place between Aug 19 and Sep 24 at 192 massage establishments and 91 public entertainment and nightlife outlets, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Saturday (Oct 2).

OPERATIONS AT MASSAGE ESTABLISHMENTS

Thirty-two massage parlours were found to have breached rules governing massage establishments as well as COVID-19 safety regulations.

Among these, 25 were allegedly operating without valid licences. Masseuses at 12 of these 25 establishments are suspected of offering or providing sexual services.

Twenty-three women, aged between 22 and 47, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and the Women’s Charter.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the women had allegedly provided sexual services within the massage establishments,” SPF said.

Police also found masseuses and customers at two premises allegedly not wearing masks while massage services were being provided.

These establishments will be issued with a 10-day closure order and fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure that staff and customers wear masks within their premises. Customers are also liable for a S$300 fine for not wearing a mask outside their “ordinary place of residence”, said SPF.

In total, 61 people are under investigation, comprising operators, masseuses and customers.