Police warn of fake website claiming to help FTX investors withdraw crypto funds

SINGAPORE: The police on Saturday (Nov 19) warned against false online information on cryptocurrency, including a fake website targeting investors of the now-bankrupt FTX.

The fake website purportedly helps FTX's customers recover their investment losses, which comes after the collapse of one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov 11 and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive.

This left an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing billions of dollars in losses. Among FTX's major backers were Singapore state investment firm Temasek, Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and venture capital firm Sequoia, all of whom have written down hundreds of millions of dollars in investments.

According to the police, the fake website is supposedly hosted by the US Department of Justice and prompts FTX customers to log in to the website with their account details.

It would then claim that customers "would be able to withdraw their funds after paying legal fees".

"The site is likely a phishing website for collecting login credentials," said the police.