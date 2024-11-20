Man arrested for allegedly deflating vehicle tyres in Woodlands carpark

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly deflating the tyres of at least five vehicles in a carpark in Woodlands, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday (Nov 20).

SPF said it was alerted to a case of mischief at a multi-storey carpark along Woodlands Drive 14 at about 12.50pm on Tuesday, after a car owner discovered that her vehicle's four tyres had been deflated.

A flyer was also found on its windscreen.

Preliminary investigations showed that at least four other vehicles in the vicinity were similarly affected.

"Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within eight hours of the report," the police said in a news release.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with the offence of public nuisance. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,490), or both.

An image of what appeared to be a copy of the flyer was shared in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

The flyer linked the deflation of the tyres to a movement that discourages the use of SUVs due to their negative effects on the environment.