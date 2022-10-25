Logo
Singapore

Police appeal for information on 12-year-old boy missing for 15 days
Singapore

Police appeal for information on 12-year-old boy missing for 15 days

Mohammad Safrizan Mohd Safizal was last seen near 50 Edgefield Plains in Punggol on Oct 10.

Police appeal for information on 12-year-old boy missing for 15 days

Mohammad Safrizan Mohd Safizal was last seen on Oct 10, 2022. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

25 Oct 2022 06:08PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 06:16PM)
SINGAPORE: Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for 15 days.

Mohammad Safrizan Mohd Safizal was last seen in the vicinity of 50 Edgefield Plains on Oct 10, at about 10am.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online. All information will be kept confidential, said the police.

Source: CNA/kg(rj)

