59-year-old man among 9 arrested for allegedly rioting with deadly weapons

SINGAPORE: Nine men, including a 59-year-old, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Jan 16).

At about 11.45pm on Jan 8, the police were alerted to fighting at a multi-storey car park at Block 37A Jalan Rumah Tinggi in the Bukit Merah area.

Three bread knives and a knuckle duster that were believed to be used in the fight were seized.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that two groups of men, aged between 22 and 59, were having a "dispute" which escalated into a fight.

Through ground enquiries and police cameras, officers established the identities of the men and arrested eight of them between Jan 9 and Jan 13.

Four men were charged in court with the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon, and remanded for further investigations between Jan 10 and Jan 14.

Another man, aged 43, will be charged on Tuesday for the same offence.

Police investigations are ongoing.