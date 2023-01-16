59-year-old man among 9 arrested for allegedly rioting with deadly weapons
SINGAPORE: Nine men, including a 59-year-old, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Jan 16).
At about 11.45pm on Jan 8, the police were alerted to fighting at a multi-storey car park at Block 37A Jalan Rumah Tinggi in the Bukit Merah area.
Three bread knives and a knuckle duster that were believed to be used in the fight were seized.
Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that two groups of men, aged between 22 and 59, were having a "dispute" which escalated into a fight.
Through ground enquiries and police cameras, officers established the identities of the men and arrested eight of them between Jan 9 and Jan 13.
Four men were charged in court with the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon, and remanded for further investigations between Jan 10 and Jan 14.
Another man, aged 43, will be charged on Tuesday for the same offence.
Police investigations are ongoing.
APPEAL FOR INFORMATION
The police also appealed for information on the whereabouts of three men - Mohamad Aliff Mohd, Syed Muhammad Nazmi Syed Abdullah and Muhammad Rizal Senin - to assist in the investigations.
Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online.
"All information received will be kept strictly confidential. The police would like to remind the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence which is punishable with imprisonment and a fine," they said.
Those found guilty of rioting armed with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.
Those found guilty of unlawful assembly can be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.