Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

59-year-old man among 9 arrested for allegedly rioting with deadly weapons
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

59-year-old man among 9 arrested for allegedly rioting with deadly weapons

Three bread knives and a knuckle duster were seized by the police.

59-year-old man among 9 arrested for allegedly rioting with deadly weapons

File photo of a person in handcuffs. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

16 Jan 2023 11:20PM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 11:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Nine men, including a 59-year-old, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Jan 16). 

At about 11.45pm on Jan 8, the police were alerted to fighting at a multi-storey car park at Block 37A Jalan Rumah Tinggi in the Bukit Merah area.

Three bread knives and a knuckle duster that were believed to be used in the fight were seized.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that two groups of men, aged between 22 and 59, were having a "dispute" which escalated into a fight.

Through ground enquiries and police cameras, officers established the identities of the men and arrested eight of them between Jan 9 and Jan 13.

Four men were charged in court with the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon, and remanded for further investigations between Jan 10 and Jan 14.

Another man, aged 43, will be charged on Tuesday for the same offence.

Police investigations are ongoing.

(From left to right) Mohamad Aliff Mohd, Syed Muhammad Nazmi Syed Abdullah and Muhammad Rizal Senin. (Photo: SPF)

APPEAL FOR INFORMATION

The police also appealed for information on the whereabouts of three men - Mohamad Aliff Mohd, Syed Muhammad Nazmi Syed Abdullah and Muhammad Rizal Senin - to assist in the investigations.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online.

"All information received will be kept strictly confidential. The police would like to remind the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence which is punishable with imprisonment and a fine," they said.

Those found guilty of rioting armed with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Those found guilty of unlawful assembly can be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.

Source: CNA/rc(jo)

Related Topics

SPF crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.