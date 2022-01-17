Police warn of fake text messages claiming to be from SPF

SINGAPORE: The police have warned members of the public against responding to SMSes that claim to be from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), asking for money to be transferred.

These fake text messages come with the header "SPF", said the police in a media advisory on Monday (Jan 17).

In one case, a victim of a loan scam had provided his personal particulars and bank account details for the application of loans.

He was asked to transfer money to make payment for administrative or transfer fees before a loan could be disbursed to him, said the police.

"While waiting for his loan approval, he received a fake SMS with the header ‘SPF’. The message indicated that he was under investigation for money laundering offences and was instructed to contact the investigation officer listed in the SMS for further information," they added.

"The police would like to emphasise that these SMSes were not sent by the Singapore Police Force."

Members of the public should always verify the authenticity of the information by contacting the relevant government agencies through their official hotline, said SPF, adding that the police hotline is 1800-255-0000.

People should also never transfer funds into bank accounts belonging to someone they do not know, said the police in their advisory.

They added that licensed moneylenders are not allowed to solicit for loans via text messages, phone calls or social media platforms.