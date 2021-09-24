Police warn of scammers impersonating online marketplace employees

SINGAPORE: A new phishing scam has emerged where victims are targeted by scammers impersonating employees of online marketplaces, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Sep 24).

Victims received unsolicited phone calls from scammers who claimed that they were verifying whether the victims had made purchases on the e-commerce platform, said police. The callers would also claim that the victims' accounts may have been compromised.

“At this instance, victims would inform the scammer to cancel the purchase order as they did not make any purchase on the platform,” SPF said in a news release.

“The caller would then request for victims to provide their credit/debit card numbers and one-time password (OTP) received on their phones in order to facilitate the refund process.”

In some cases, victims received follow-up emails from scammers claiming that there were issues with the victims’ account payment methods.

The email would instruct the victims to rectify the issue by updating their payment method and address through a link provided.

“Victims would realise that they had fallen prey to scam when they discovered unauthorised transactions made to their credit/debit card,” SPF said.