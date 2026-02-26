Police to expand coverage of traffic enforcement cameras as road fatalities and injuries rise again in 2025

SINGAPORE: Road fatalities and injuries rose in 2025, continuing a "persistent upward trend" over the past few years that is "worrying", said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Feb 26).

According to SPF's annual road traffic statistics, the number of traffic accidents resulting in death increased by 5.8 per cent to 147 in 2025, from 139 in 2024. Fatalities from these accidents rose by 4.9 per cent, to 149 people in 2025 from 142 people in 2024.

The road traffic fatality rate, or the number of such fatalities per 100,000 people, increased to 2.44 in 2025 from 2.35 in 2024.

The number of traffic accidents leading to injuries also rose to 7,560 in 2025 from 7,053 in 2024, while the number of injured people increased by 6.6 per cent to 9,955 in 2025, from 9,342 in 2024.