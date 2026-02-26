Police to expand coverage of traffic enforcement cameras as road fatalities and injuries rise again in 2025
The traffic police said it will continue to adopt a tougher enforcement stance and step up enforcement efforts to deter and hold motorists accountable for irresponsible road behaviour.
SINGAPORE: Road fatalities and injuries rose in 2025, continuing a "persistent upward trend" over the past few years that is "worrying", said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Feb 26).
According to SPF's annual road traffic statistics, the number of traffic accidents resulting in death increased by 5.8 per cent to 147 in 2025, from 139 in 2024. Fatalities from these accidents rose by 4.9 per cent, to 149 people in 2025 from 142 people in 2024.
The road traffic fatality rate, or the number of such fatalities per 100,000 people, increased to 2.44 in 2025 from 2.35 in 2024.
The number of traffic accidents leading to injuries also rose to 7,560 in 2025 from 7,053 in 2024, while the number of injured people increased by 6.6 per cent to 9,955 in 2025, from 9,342 in 2024.
TRAFFIC CAMERAS
To address this upward trend, the Traffic Police (TP) will step up enforcement against errant road users.
This includes activating the speed enforcement function in additional red-light cameras islandwide, particularly at accident-prone or violation-prone locations.
Mobile traffic violation enforcement cameras will also be deployed at nine locations from Mar 1, following a successful trial. The locations of red-light and traffic violation enforcement cameras will be published on SPF’s website.
Police noted a 150.9 per cent jump in speeding violations detected by red-light cameras, to 54,612 in 2025 from 21,768 in 2024. This came after the speed enforcement function was activated in more red-light cameras last year.
“This trend suggests a persistent lack of speed compliance among motorists at traffic junctions, which typically have higher pedestrian traffic. The risk of traffic accidents at such locations is high,” said SPF.
The mobile camera system uses video analytics and automatic number plate recognition to detect offences in real time, including crossing double white lines and running red lights. Such cameras will be painted orange and white and accompanied by clear warning signs.
Police previously said the aim was to fully operationalise the system in the first quarter of 2026.
SPF added that it will increase education and engagement efforts to encourage good road safety habits, especially among elderly pedestrians.
The most common causes of road accidents are failure to keep a proper lookout (52 per cent), failure to adequately control the vehicle (11 per cent) and changing lanes carelessly (7 per cent).
SPEEDING
There was an increase of 25.9 per cent in speeding violations detected, to 253,550 cases in 2025 from 201,358 cases in 2024, said SPF in its report.
It also noted that while there was an increase in speeding violations, the number of speeding-related accidents fell by 5.9 per cent to 515 in 2025, from 547 in 2024.
The number of speeding-related fatal accidents also decreased by 10.9 per cent to 41 in 2025, from 46 in 2024. The proportion of such accidents also fell to 27.9 per cent in 2025, from 33.1 per cent in 2024.
Nonetheless, SPF said that speed compliance is a "key strategy" to improve road safety.
In its report, SPF also said there were more red-light running accidents in 2025, even as red-light running violations fell from 2024.
While the number of such violations fell by 14.1 per cent to 25,462 in 2025, the number of fatal accidents involving red-light running rose to seven cases in 2025, from six cases in 2024. The overall number of red-light running accidents also increased by 27.1 per cent to 122 cases in 2025.
For drink-driving violations, 1,716 people were arrested in 2025, down from 1,788 in 2024. Similarly, the number of drink-driving accidents fell by 6 per cent to 156 in 2025. The number of such fatal accidents involving drink-driving remained unchanged, at 12 cases in both years.
"Drink-driving is a highly culpable offence and remains one of our top priorities. Every instance represents a deliberate choice that puts both the driver and innocent road users at grave risk," SPF noted.
MOTORCYCLISTS, ELDERLY PEDESTRIANS REMAIN VULNERABLE
SPF said that motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians - those aged 65 and above - continue to be the most vulnerable road users, with motorcyclists "disproportionately represented" in traffic accidents that lead to injuries or deaths.
Motorcycles or pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of traffic fatalities, even though motorcycles only made up about 15 per cent of Singapore's total vehicle population in 2025.
Motorcycle accidents increased 6.4 per cent to 4,227 cases in 2025. Similarly, the number of motorcyclists and pillion riders injured increased 7.4 per cent, to 4,844 people in 2025.
However, fatal accidents involving motorcyclists fell by 9.2 per cent to 79 cases in 2025, with motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities decreasing 7.1 per cent to 79 people the same year.
The police also said that elderly pedestrians "continue to be a significant concern" and are overrepresented in pedestrian fatalities.
The elderly population made up 12.9 per cent of the overall Singapore population in 2025, but was involved in 75 per cent of all fatal traffic accidents involving pedestrians and accounted for 75 per cent of pedestrian fatalities.
The number of traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased 21.7 per cent to 247 cases in 2025, while the number of such fatal accidents rose "significantly" by 145.5 per cent to 27 cases in 2025.
The number of injured elderly pedestrians increased by 15 per cent to 222 people in 2025.
The elderly also made up 83.3 per cent of the total number of deaths in 2025 involving pedestrians who jaywalked.
Separately, SPF said in its report that 80.1 per cent of lorries required to have speed limiters installed have done so, before the Jul 1 deadline.
Only lorries with a maximum laden weight of between 3,501kg and 5,000kg that were registered before Jan 1, 2018 are required to do so.
"These devices, which cap speeds at 60kmh, have produced significant safety benefits by reducing speeding-related violations among such lorries," said SPF, adding that it strongly urges the remaining lorry owners to install the devices soon for the safety of their drivers and other road users.