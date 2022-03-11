14-year-old among 236 people investigated over scams; victims lost S$5.1 million

SINGAPORE: A total of 236 suspected scammers and money mules are being investigated following a two-week operation conducted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

These individuals are believed to have been involved in at least 787 cases of scams, including Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, business email impersonation scams, China and government official impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams and loan scams, SPF said in a news release on Friday (Mar 11).

More than S$5.1 million were lost by the victims.

The suspects comprise 158 men and 78 women aged between 14 and 72. They were identified after an islandwide operation by the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions from Feb 25 and Mar 10.

“The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence,” SPF said.

Those convicted of cheating face up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

If found guilty of money laundering, offenders may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to a maximum of S$500,000, or both.

Those convicted of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$125,000, or both.

“The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” SPF said.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.”