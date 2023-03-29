Baby found dead at foot of Hougang HDB block; 18-year-old woman assisting with police investigations

SINGAPORE: The body of a baby was found on Wednesday (Mar 29) morning at the foot of a housing block in Hougang, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In response to CNA queries, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at Block 166 Hougang Avenue 1 at about 11.05am on Wednesday.

"Upon SCDF’s arrival, a baby was found at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," said SCDF.