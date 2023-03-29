Logo
Singapore

Baby found dead at foot of Hougang HDB block; 18-year-old woman assisting with police investigations
Singapore

Police seen at Block 166 Hougang Avenue 1 on Mar 29, 2023, after the body of a baby was found at the foot of the block. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

Rachel Chan
Hanidah Amin
Hanidah Amin & Rachel Chan
29 Mar 2023 04:15PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 05:35PM)
SINGAPORE: The body of a baby was found on Wednesday (Mar 29) morning at the foot of a housing block in Hougang, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In response to CNA queries, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at Block 166 Hougang Avenue 1 at about 11.05am on Wednesday.

"Upon SCDF’s arrival, a baby was found at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," said SCDF.

Police tape is seen at Block 166 Hougang Avenue 1 on Mar 29, 2023, after the body of a baby was found at the foot of the block. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
SCDF also sent another person to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman is assisting with investigations, said the police, who were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 11.32am.

Police officers were seen outside a flat on the second storey and then shutting the door when CNA arrived at the scene at 4pm. 

A resident who gave her name as Ms Siva said the family that lives there - comprising a husband and a wife, a grandmother and a daughter - moved in three years ago.

Ms Siva, 70, told CNA that she arrived home at around 3pm when she saw the family's flat being cordoned off.

Source: CNA/rc(ac)

