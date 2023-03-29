Baby found dead at foot of Hougang HDB block; 18-year-old woman assisting with police investigations
SINGAPORE: The body of a baby was found on Wednesday (Mar 29) morning at the foot of a housing block in Hougang, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
In response to CNA queries, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at Block 166 Hougang Avenue 1 at about 11.05am on Wednesday.
"Upon SCDF’s arrival, a baby was found at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," said SCDF.
SCDF also sent another person to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.
An 18-year-old woman is assisting with investigations, said the police, who were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 11.32am.
Police officers were seen outside a flat on the second storey and then shutting the door when CNA arrived at the scene at 4pm.
A resident who gave her name as Ms Siva said the family that lives there - comprising a husband and a wife, a grandmother and a daughter - moved in three years ago.
Ms Siva, 70, told CNA that she arrived home at around 3pm when she saw the family's flat being cordoned off.