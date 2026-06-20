Two men arrested after allegedly swapping diamond worth over S$235,000 with fake at a store

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Friday (Jun 19) for allegedly stealing a diamond worth over S$235,000 (US$182,000) from a jewellery store after replacing it with a fake.

In a news release on Saturday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 3.40pm on Friday and was informed that a diamond had been stolen from a jewellery store along Kreta Ayer Road.

The men, aged 30 and 42, were arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 3 within three hours of the report. The stolen diamond was recovered and seized, said the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men had shown interest in purchasing the diamond while at the store.

"As they were examining the diamond, they replaced it with a fake one.

"The pair subsequently left the shop without making any purchases, which aroused the suspicion of the shop assistant," said SPF.

Upon conducting a check, the assistant discovered that the genuine diamond had been replaced, the police said.