12-year-old among 189 people investigated over suspected unlicensed moneylending activities

SINGAPORE: A total of 189 people aged between 12 and 78 are being investigated for their suspected involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Dec 7).

This came after SPF conducted a two-week operation against unlicensed moneylending between Nov 22 and Dec 3.

The operation saw officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions carry out simultaneous raids across the island.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that 16 suspects had allegedly conducted harassment at debtors’ residences,” SPF said in a news release.

“Another 37 suspects are believed to be runners who had assisted in unlicensed moneylending businesses by carrying out automated teller machine (ATM) transfers.

“One suspect is also believed to have provided false contact information to an unlicensed moneylender, leading to harassment conducted at a victim’s residence.”

The other 135 suspects allegedly opened bank accounts and then gave their ATM cards, personal identification numbers and Internet banking tokens to unlicensed moneylenders to facilitate their activities.

Police investigations are ongoing.