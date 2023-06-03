These members of the all-female Singapore police band can sing, dance and play the bagpipes

SINGAPORE: One is a Highland dancer. Another is an accomplished singer. Their leader performs musical solos.

Among them, the three Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers have decades of experience in playing an instrument not typically associated with tropical Singapore: The bagpipes.

The trio are longtime members of the SPF's Women Police Pipes and Drums (WPPD) band, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and played a prominent role at the Police Day Parade, held at the Home Team Academy in Choa Chu Kang, on Saturday (Jun 3).

The band is one of the few pipes and drums bands in the world that combine with a military band during performances, and also a rare one featuring all female performers.

It regularly combines with the Gurkha Contingent Pipes and Drums to form the SPF Combined Band, which plays at selected high-profile events. A total of 19 members – including bagpipers and drummers – were out in full force on Saturday.

CNA spoke to the three WPPD members last week to find out more about their experience and training process.